Left Menu

BJP MP moves privilege notice against Adhir over remarks targeting PM Modi

BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has given a privilege notice against Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his indecent and inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonkar alleged that Chowdhury has made baseless claims that Prime Minister Modi has bought two planes with swimming pools in them at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.Sonkar further said Chowdhury had alleged that Prime Minister Modi enjoys swimming while travelling to foreign nations.He has made indecent and inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:05 IST
BJP MP moves privilege notice against Adhir over remarks targeting PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has given a privilege notice against Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ''indecent and inappropriate'' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonkar alleged that Chowdhury has made baseless claims that Prime Minister Modi has bought two planes with swimming pools in them at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Sonkar further said Chowdhury had alleged that Prime Minister Modi enjoys swimming while travelling to foreign nations.

''He has made indecent and inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Such remarks amount to breach of privilege. So please consider my notice and start proceedings against him,'' Sonkar wrote to the speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022