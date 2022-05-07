BJP, JMM in blame game over ED’s raids in Jharkhand

The BJP’s Jharkhand unit on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should widen its scope of investigation in a bid to explore more cases of corruption in the state.

The saffron party’s demand came a day after ED officials raided multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, in connection with a probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district between 2008 and 11.

Alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is protecting corrupt people, state BJP president Deepak Prakash demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that the ED raids are linked to corruption cases that took place during the BJP regime.

Between 2008 and 2011, Jharkhand was under three chief ministers – Madhu Koda (Independent), Sibu Soren (JMM) and Arjun Munda (BJP). The state was also under President’s Rule for some time during that period.

Many district mining officers are involved in looting the mineral resources of the state, Prakash claimed and demanded that the ED widen its scope of investigation in the state.

“These officers transport illegally earned money to an illegal place, which should be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

The ED, which functions under the Union Ministry of Finance, is a multi-disciplinary organisation mandated with investigating offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

Countering the BJP, the JMM spokesperson said that the saffron party is trying to malign the image of the chief minister.

“Interestingly, ED is investigating the corruption cases that took place during the BJP regime. In 2017, former chief minister Raghubar Das (of the BJP) had given clean-chit to the officer currently under the ED’s scanner,” he said in a press conference.

Bhattacharya asserted that the people of Jharkhand will understand that the saffron party is making efforts to shift its own corruption to the current government. The Congress, a part of the ruling JMM-led coalition, alleged that non-BJP states are being targeted by the Centre through its agencies.

