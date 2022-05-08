Gurugram: Civic body's JE among 3 held for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Three people, including a junior engineer (JE) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe to allow an illegal construction in Devi Lal Colony here.

The arrested accused were identified as JE Sumit Chahal, Supervisor Hitesh and their driver Karan Singh.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 9 A police station. The arrested accused were produced in a city court and sent to two days police remand.

''JE Chahal, involved in this case, has been suspended while the services of outsourced employee Hitesh have been terminated. We also marked an inquiry into same and whoever's connivance will come to the fore will not be spared at any cost,'' said MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

According to the complaint filed by Harish, a resident of Devi Lal Colony, he was constructing a house in the colony without getting his map passed from MCG.

An MCG team lead by JE Chahal arrived at the construction site on Thursday and got his work stopped. It also threatened that his house would be demolished as it is illegal.

He offered to give him money to avoid any action against the construction. After this, the JE and the supervisor asked him for Rs 1 lakh as bribe.

''The deal was fixed for Rs 1 lakh and I gave Rs 50,000 to supervisor Hitesh on Friday. In the meantime, the RWA and the local people detained him after making a video in which he admitted taking bribe and said he had taken money from him at the behest of the JE. After this we called police and handed him over to them,'' Harish told police.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 9 A police station following which they were nabbed.

ACP Akhil Kumar is investigating the case.

According to sources, the JE has also revealed the names of two senior officials, who used to have shares in the amount of illegal recovery.

''We are questioning the accused after taking them on two days police remand,'' said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of sector 9 A police station.

