Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'speechless' after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he was speechless after Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda. The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 02:57 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'speechless' after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he was speechless after Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.

The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov. "Every day of this war the Russian army does something that leaves me speechless. But then the next day it does something else that makes you feel the same way again," Zelenskiy said in a late night video address.

"Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against," he said. Skovoroda, of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour - Skovorodynivka.

"This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great philosopher's birth," Sinegubov said in a post on social media. "The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values." Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked act of aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022