CM orders beefing up security along Himachal borders following 'Khalistan' flags incident

After 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the Himachal Assembly main gate and walls, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said that the government will review the security along the borders with various states. His remarks came after the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, suspected the hands of "some tourists from Punjab" in the incident.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh is a hilly state that attracts tourists from various parts of India. The state shares its borders with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I condemn the incident. I urge the people of the state to maintain peace. Action will be taken against the perpetrators. We will soon review the security system at our borders with other states."

The Chief Minister further informed that an FIR has been registered following the incident and a probe has been ordered to nab the culprits. "The incident is unfortunate and I have ordered a probe. An FIR has also been registered and we are trying to catch the culprits," he said.

Thakur said that the culprits took the advantage of the deployment of the police in the interior of the Assembly campus and put up the flags on the walls and gate. "It is being said that the incident took place at night. The police are deployed in the interior of the Vidhan Sabha campus since it is very large. So the poster was put up on the wall and the main gate of the Assembly. The CCTV footage is being probed to get a clue about the culprits," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Soon after the incident came to light, a police official informed us that the flags were removed from the gates and walls.

Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)