BJP failed in ensuring national security: AAP after Khalistan flags at HP assembly gate

After Khalistan flags were found put up at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance, AAP on Sunday slammed the BJP, asking how will its government save the people of the country when it failed in ensuring national security.

Taking to twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the putting up of the Khalistan flags outside the gate of Himachal assembly building in Dharamshala was a “complete” failure of the BJP government in dealing with the matter pertaining to national security and keeping the respect of the people of the hill state.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex, which have now been removed by the administration. Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found on the walls of the assembly complex, which have been painted again.

“The Entire BJP is trying to save one goon and Khalistani left putting up flags there (at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Assembly,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, taking a dig at the ruling BJP.

He apparently referred as “goon” the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who was arrested by a team of Punjab Police on Friday from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered in Mohali but brought back by the Delhi police same day later after a high-voltage drama which drew police of three states and kicked up a slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

“The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people. This is a matter of Himachal's respect, security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed,” Sisodia said in his tweet.

In the run up the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh later this year, the AAP recently found itself at the centre of a controversy after the BJP accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's social media in-charge in the hill state Harpreet Singh Bedi of openly supporting the Khalistan referring to a series of his tweets posted on the microblogging site few years ago.

Acting swiftly on the BJP's allegations, the AAP had expelled Bedi from “all posts” in the party over his alleged “pro-Khalistani” tweets.

Buoyed by its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, the AAP is gearing up to contest on all seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh later this year.

