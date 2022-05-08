Punjab govt to give Rs 1 cr ex gratia for kin of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in Arunachal Pradesh

Left Menu

The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday.Extending his sympathies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the countrys unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Extending his sympathies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Subedar Singh hailed from Baranda village of Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

