'Two cylinders then at price of one now': Rahul Gandhi compares prices during UPA with NDA govt

A day after the price of Liquefied petroleum gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 50, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared LPG prices between the UPA tenure and the present BJP government at the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after the price of Liquefied petroleum gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 50, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared LPG prices between the UPA tenure and the present BJP government at the Centre. The hike in the LPG prices has attracted criticism across the Opposition parties with the Trinamool Congress condemning the price rise and the youth wing of the Congress, Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the residence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the price of the LPG during the UPA tenure was Rs 410 and the subsidy provided was Rs 827, while the LPG costs Rs 999 during the NDA tenure with zero subsidy. The Congress leader further took a jibe at the Centre and said that two cylinders were available then for the price of one now.

"2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now! Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle-class Indian families. It's the core of our economic policy," Gandhi tweeted. Notably, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2355.50. (ANI)

