Left Menu

BJP names AN Radhakrishnan as candidate for Thrikkakara assembly by-election in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced AN Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Kerala's Thrikkakara assembly seat.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:53 IST
BJP names AN Radhakrishnan as candidate for Thrikkakara assembly by-election in Kerala
BJP names AN Radhakrishnan its candidate for Thrikkakara assembly seat . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced AN Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Kerala's Thrikkakara assembly seat. The BJP also named Radharani Panda its candidate for Odisha's Brajarajnagar bypoll.

By choosing Radhakrishnan as a candidate for Thrikkakara, BJP hopes to make a better performance this time. In 2021, they could only manage 11.34 per cent vote share, a drop of 4.36 from 2016. S Saji was the BJP candidate on both occasions. Radhakrishnan, who is one of the senior leaders of the BJP in the state contested in Thrissur's Manaloor last year's assembly elections. The BJP's state vice president managed to gain 36,566 votes and finished in the third position.

Earlier United Democratic Front (UDF) announced Uma Thomas its candidate for Thrikkakara and Left Democratic Front (LDF) named Jo Joseph as its candidate. Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022