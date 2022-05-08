BJP MP claims 'Ashok Gehlot lost his mental balance'

The BJP leader said that "Gehlot has lost his mental balance". Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "The way the Chief Minister speaks, it looks like he has lost his mental balance. It is clear now that those who are accusing the BJP- RSS are themselves responsible for the prevailing situation in the state."

Verma said that since Gehlot has come to power in Rajasthan, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. "The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home department, should fix the responsibility to improve the law and order situation but unfortunately he is busy accusing the Centre. There is a complete failure of the state government, so he should resign from his post," the BJP MP said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister had alleged that the BJP and RSS are engineering communal violence to divert people's attention from core issues like price rise and unemployment. Gehlot blamed the Central government for the "worsening situation in the country".

The Chief Minister dared Union Home minister Amit Shah to form a probe committee under the supervision of High Court and Supreme Court judges "so that the truth could be revealed". (ANI)

