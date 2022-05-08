Left Menu

Philippines on high alert as all systems go for election

The Philippine police and military said on Sunday they were on high alert as last-minute preparations continued for the country's general election, even as the overall situation remained "relatively peaceful". Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 15:30 IST
Philippines on high alert as all systems go for election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine police and military said on Sunday they were on high alert as last-minute preparations continued for the country's general election, even as the overall situation remained "relatively peaceful".

Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen, and thousands of governors, mayors, and provincial and city councilors. The presidential race is a rematch between Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.

Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making final bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages. Duterte did not endorse a presidential candidate, but his party backs frontrunners Marcos and his running mate, Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"We are ready for any contingencies," Armed Forces chief Lieutenant General Andres Centino told a media briefing with police officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Vicente Danao and senior election commission officials. "We are committed... to ensure that we have secure, accurate, free, and fair elections tomorrow."

Political violence, cheating allegations, and vote-buying marred previous elections in the Philippines. But the police said they have recorded far fewer poll-related offenses than in the 2016 general election and 2019 mid-term polls. "Hopefully we can maintain this tranquillity up to the last day of our electoral process," Danao said.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Jean Fajardo told another briefing the pre-election situation was "relatively peaceful", with 16 election-related offenses, including shootings in Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Sur provinces. Voting will be longer than usual to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures.

Guia Morris, principal at Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Manila, said they have spent weeks cleaning and disinfecting the rooms where voting will be done. "The teachers are all prepared, and they attended orientation and seminars about the election," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022