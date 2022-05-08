Left Menu

Committed to build Assam of our dreams: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:22 IST
Committed to build Assam of our dreams: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner of the BJP-led government in Assam, on Sunday hosted a programme at its party headquarters here to mark the completion of one year of Himanta Biswa Sarma's dispensation.

Sarma, along with his Cabinet colleagues from AGP -- Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta -- participated in the 'Abhinandan Anusthan' on the occasion.

''Grateful to Asom Gana Parishad for extending such a warm welcome on Abhinandan Anusthan organized to celebrate the completion of a year of BJP led govt in Assam at party's Ambari-based HQ,'' the chief minister Tweeted later.

''We're all committed to ensuring we together build Assam of our dreams,'' he said.

The chief minister also congratulated AGP members who had successfully contested the civic polls in the state.

The winning candidates of the regional party were felicitated on the occasion.

The AGP has been a part of the BJP-led state governments since 2016.

With Sarma's government set to complete its first year in office on May 10, a series of programs have been lined up, including a central celebration here to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is the third partner in the ruling coalition, headed by Sarma, who had replaced Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister in the second BJP-led government in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022