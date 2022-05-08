Left Menu

BJP's faulty policies behind rising unemployment, diminishing household income: Akhilesh Yadav

The prices of petrol, diesel, CNG were increased earlier, but now even medicines, food items and transportation has become expensive, he said.Yadav said another impact of rising inflation is that parents of a large number of children are not able to pay fees which is hampering their education.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that due to the ''faulty economic policies'' of the BJP government, the income of every household has come down and unemployment has risen in the country.

He also attacked the Centre over the increase in prices of domestic gas cylinders, saying it is having a serious impact on the economy. Cooking gas LPG prices were on Saturday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

In a statement, Yadav said inflation is increasing every day and the common man is feeling shattered under the rule of the BJP which had shown the dream of 'achche din' (good days). The prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG were increased earlier, but now even medicines, food items and transportation has become expensive, he said.

Yadav said another impact of rising inflation is that parents of a large number of children are not able to pay fees which is hampering their education. The SP chief alleged that ''due to the faulty economic policies of the BJP government, the income of every household has come down, unemployment is increasing, businesses have come to a standstill, and the ruling party has pushed the country towards a bleak future.'' Referring to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, Yadav said once again domestic gas cylinder has become costlier by Rs 50, and the price of the cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000.

Yadav said the way domestic gas prices are rising, it is having a serious impact on the economy, and the budget is getting disturbed.

Yadav alleged that the poor will now sink deeper into the swamp of poverty due to BJP's faulty policies, while their capitalistic friends will become richer.

