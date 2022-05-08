Gujarat: Rahul to address rally in Dahod on Tue, Kejriwal in Rajkot on Wed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat this week to address public rallies in Dahod and Rajkot respectively.

Polls are likely to be held in December in the state, which has been ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years and where the AAP is making a concerted effort to dislodge the Congress as the main challenger.

Gandhi will address 'Adivasi Satyagrah Rally' in tribal-dominated Dahod on Tuesday, while Kejriwal will address a rally in Rajkot city on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had, on May 1, addressed a tribal rally jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader Chhotu Vasava in Bharuch district.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dahod on April 20 and launched various projects worth Rs 22,000 crore for the tribal region.

As per a Congress statement, Gandhi's rally is organised in Dahod's historic Navjivan Arts and Commerce College, and, after the event, he is scheduled to meet party MLAs as well as interact with the leaders of tribal areas in the state.

The party statement said the rally was aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of the tribals, who it claimed were in distress under BJP rule.

AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said Kejriwal will address a on May 11 in Rajkot, and the detailed schedule of his Gujarat visit will be declared later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)