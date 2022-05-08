Jitendra Tiwari's tweet on winning hearts of people, triggers speculation about his future move

BJP leader and former Asansol Municipal Corporation Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Sunday triggered speculation about his future move by commenting that to achieve any electoral success in West Bengal, the saffron party will have to win the hearts of the people.

Tiwari, a TMC turncoat, had crossed over to BJP from TMC before the 2021 assembly polls and unsuccessfully contested from Pandabeswar Assembly seat. He had said after the party’s drubbing in the bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha seat that the ''people were benefitted by the welfare schemes of the state, which may have been reflected in the verdict''.

On Sunday, Tiwari said in a fresh tweet ''Want to win in Bengal? Let's win the hearts of people of Bengal'' triggering speculation about his next move.

Trashing such speculation, Tiwari, however, told reporters later ''all I meant is we have to win the hearts of people, to be closer to them, if we harbour any intention to come to power in the state.'' ''Is there anything controversial in what I said?'' he asked.

BJP MLA from Asansol South Agnimitra Paul said ''Tiwari did not say anything controversial. He did not tag anyone from BJP in his post. Instead he called for a concerted bid to dislodge the tyrant, undemocratic Mamata Banerjee government.'' Tiwari had kept both TMC and BJP camps guessing over his next political move for days before the 2021 polls and then finally joined ranks with the BJP. Speculation was rife since the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll that he was keen to come back to Trinamool Congress but he had consistently denied any such plans.

TMC leaders refused to comment on Tiwari's post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)