Canadian PM Trudeau to meet with Zelenskiy in Ukraine, says spokesperson

"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was due to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on Sunday, the prime minister's spokesperson said.

"The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskiy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," said Cameron Ahmad, director of communications for Trudeau. The mayor of Irpin, Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that Trudeau made an unannounced visit to his town, which had temporarily been held by Russian troops. "I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said.

