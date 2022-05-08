Lokmat lecture series: Corruption main challenge, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said corruption was the biggest challenge before the country and his state but expressed confidence that it can be weeded out.

He was speaking on 'Challenges before New Punjab' as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat. ''Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab. The AAP, after coming to power, started an anti-corruption helpline to curb the menace in government offices. It is turning into a success,'' Mann said.

He spoke on his government's 'One MLA One Pension' scheme as well as efforts being taken to end the drug menace in the northern state by focusing on creating employment.

On completion of 50 days in power, his government issued a notification for 26,454 government jobs, the CM said.