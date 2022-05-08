Left Menu

Lokmat lecture series: Corruption main challenge, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said corruption was the biggest challenge before the country and his state but expressed confidence that it can be weeded out.He was speaking on Challenges before New Punjab as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat. Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:14 IST
Lokmat lecture series: Corruption main challenge, says Punjab CM Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said corruption was the biggest challenge before the country and his state but expressed confidence that it can be weeded out.

He was speaking on 'Challenges before New Punjab' as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat. ''Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab. The AAP, after coming to power, started an anti-corruption helpline to curb the menace in government offices. It is turning into a success,'' Mann said.

He spoke on his government's 'One MLA One Pension' scheme as well as efforts being taken to end the drug menace in the northern state by focusing on creating employment.

On completion of 50 days in power, his government issued a notification for 26,454 government jobs, the CM said.

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022