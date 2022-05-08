Left Menu

T'gana 'honour killing': BJP team meets Guv, seeks thorough probe

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:49 IST
T'gana 'honour killing': BJP team meets Guv, seeks thorough probe
  • Country:
  • India

B Nagaraju (25), was murdered in public here on April 4 allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected 'honour killing'.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Telangana BJP SC Morcha president Koppu Basha and other party leaders and representatives claimed that ''this attack is nothing but an 'honour killing' by the family members of the man's wife, who were against the marriage with a Hindu man''.

The BJP SC Morcha sought Governor's intervention and order the State Director General of Police (DGP) to take stringent action against the culprits as per law.

As the victim's family belongs to SC community, immediate financial help be paid and a member of the family be given a government employment or other aid from the state government, they said in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, ruling TRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao while responding to a tweet on Sunday said he will meet Nagaraju's wife and ensure all needed support is provided. The incident took place at Saroornagar when the victim, a Dalit, was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said. The duo was subsequently arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022