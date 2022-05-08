Left Menu

U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

Updated: 08-05-2022 21:44 IST
The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

