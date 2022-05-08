U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:44 IST
The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Chuck Schumer
- The U.S. Senate
- New York
- American
- Senate
- Roe v. Wade
- Schumer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson, Modi Enterprises Receives the Woman Transforming India Award by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce
Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson, Modi Enterprises Receives the Woman Transforming India Award by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce
Tom Grennan reveals extent of injuries sustained during New York bar attack
Showtime severs ties with 'American Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander
Bank of America blocks funds of Russian Consulate General in New York: Russian diplomat