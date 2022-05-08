Left Menu

U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

Republicans have tried to duck it." The Democrat said he will file cloture on Monday and the 100-seat chamber will vote on the bill on Wednesday. Schumer called the draft decision an "abomination," noting that a majority of Americans want to preserve the right to have an abortion and women's heath care.

The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York. Republicans "can't duck it anymore. Republicans have tried to duck it." The Democrat said he will file cloture on Monday and the 100-seat chamber will vote on the bill on Wednesday.

Schumer called the draft decision an "abomination," noting that a majority of Americans want to preserve the right to have an abortion and women's heath care. "Choice should not be up to a handful of right-wing justices. Choice should not be up to a handful of right-wing politicians. It's a woman's right. Plain and simple," he said.

Last week a draft decision was leaked showing a majority of the country's top court would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent ensuring abortion access for Americans.

