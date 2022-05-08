Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the steel plant. He said authorities would now focus on trying to evacuate the wounded and medics. WESTERN SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE * The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.

As many as 60 people were feared to have been killed in the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the regional governor said. MARIUPOL * Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol vowed to continue their stand as long as they are alive. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the steel plant. He said authorities would now focus on trying to evacuate the wounded and medics.

WESTERN SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE * The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin. * The United States unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. * European Union governments moved closer to agreeing tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying Russian oil, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope. VISITS * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March after fierce fighting, the town's mayor said on Telegram. * U.S. first lady Jill Biden also made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to show support for its people, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

SADNESS ON VICTORY DAY * Zelenskiy said evil has returned to Ukraine as he gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

