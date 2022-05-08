Left Menu

JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Rajasthan from May 10

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day tour to Rajasthan from May 10.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:34 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day tour to Rajasthan from May 10. According to the Rajasthan BJP official release, on the first day of his visit, the BJP chief will address the booth convention of Bikaner district in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar.

On May 11, Nadda will inaugurate the Hanumangarh district office and also virtually inaugurate the 09 district offices from Hanumangarh. On the preparations for the visit of Nadda, Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh and BJP Rajasthan chief Dr Satish Poonia will hold a meeting with the office-bearers in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh on May 9 and inspect the venues.

Ahead of the visit of the BJP chief, they will take stock of all the preparations. Arun Singh and Satish Poonia will accompany Nadda in the booth conference and inauguration programs of district offices on May 10 and 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

