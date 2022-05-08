Left Menu

G7 agrees to intensify economic pressure Putin, UK PM says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:47 IST
G7 leaders agreed that the world must intensify economic pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin in any way possible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Sunday after he addressed the group.

Johnson said "the world must go further and faster to support Ukraine," his office said after the call, which also included Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Ukraine needed to receive military equipment that allowed them to not just hold ground in Ukraine, but recapture it," Johnson told the leaders, according to his office.

