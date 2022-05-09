Left Menu

BJP will repeat govt in Himachal Pradesh: Sambit Patra

The BJP will repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh after the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December, partys national spokesperson Sambit Patra said here on Sunday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-05-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 00:01 IST
  • India

The BJP will repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh after the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December, party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said here on Sunday. Addressing BJP state media workshop at a hotel here, Patra said, ''In Himachal, we are definitely repeating our government, the social environment of Himachal is in favour of BJP.'' Congress is afraid of the power of BJP workers and are totally confused how to tackle the unfavorable situation, he added. Patra said that BJP won four out of the last five elections held in the country. ''We won Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand out of which we repeated our government in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand,'' he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda were confident about the win, Patra said, adding it is the vision of “our leaders that has taken India and the BJP to a level that was never thought of”. BJP has 18 crore members, governments in more than 16 states and 1,300 plus MLAs, he added.

