Left Menu

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying she will isolate and work remotely this week.Thankfully, Im vaccinated and boosted, and Im asymptomatic, Hochul, 63, wrote on Twitter. New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10, his 100th day in office.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-05-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 02:14 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying she will isolate and work remotely this week.

"Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic," Hochul, 63, wrote on Twitter. "A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well." A day earlier, the Democratic governor had tweeted a photo from the Olana State Historic Site outside Hudson, New York, which she visited to thank park volunteers.

Hochul's positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York. For weeks, much of upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

New York City last week crossed the city's threshold for "medium risk", indicating the widening spread of the subvariant knowns as BA.2 that has swept the state's northern reaches.

Hochul is among several US governors to test positive in recent months. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Maine Governor Janet Mills tested positive in April. New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10, his 100th day in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022