Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian forces bombed a village school in eastern Ukraine killing about 60 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russia prepared to mark the Monday anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. MARIUPOL * More than 170 civilians were evacuated from the Mariupol area bringing the total to about 600 given safe passage during a week-long rescue operation, the United Nations said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 08:47 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian forces bombed a village school in eastern Ukraine killing about 60 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russia prepared to mark the Monday anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. MARIUPOL

* More than 170 civilians were evacuated from the Mariupol area bringing the total to about 600 given safe passage during a week-long rescue operation, the United Nations said. * The deputy commander of the Azov regiment holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers.

* Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steel plant vowed to continue their stand as long as they are alive. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Telegram that he visited Mariupol on Sunday, the most senior Russian government figure to set foot in the city after weeks of bombardment.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE * The Group of Seven leaders said in a statement that they would reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support Putin.

* The United States unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank. * European Union governments moved closer to agreeing tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying its oil, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope.

* Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom. VISITS

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March, the town's mayor said. * U.S. first lady Jill Biden also made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to show support for its people, visiting a school that is serving as a shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

SADNESS ON VICTORY DAY * Zelenskiy said evil has returned to Ukraine as he gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022