Ukraine's president says road to victory in war with Russia difficult but 'we will win'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, said on Monday his country was fighting for a new victory and would win its war with Russia.
"The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win," he said in a statement.
