Left Menu

Local BJP leader shot dead over land dispute in J'khand: Police

A local BJP leader was shot dead in his sleep in Jharkhands Lohardaga district early on Monday, police said.The incident took place at Chatakpur village in Kuru police station area around 2 AM, officer-in-charge Anil Kumar said.The deceased has been identified as Ratan Mahato, a BJP booth committee president. Two alleged assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:11 IST
Local BJP leader shot dead over land dispute in J'khand: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader was shot dead in his sleep in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district early on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Chatakpur village in the Kuru police station area around 2 AM, officer-in-charge Anil Kumar said.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Mahato, a BJP booth committee president. He was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Ranchi but he died on the way, the officer said.

As per the preliminary probe, a land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. Two alleged assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022