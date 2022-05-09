Left Menu

DMK's Puducherry unit stages protest against JIPMER circular on use of Hindi

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Siva, who is convenor of Puducherry unit of DMK and other partymen including a few legislators, were arrested at JIPMER during the protest.Slogans condemning the circular issued by the premier institution on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications were raised by the protestors including some local youth.

DMK leaders in Puducherry including MLAs on Monday staged a protest here against the recent circular of the centrally-administered JIPMER directing use of Hindi in records and communication by the institute. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Siva, who is convenor of Puducherry unit of DMK and other partymen including a few legislators, were arrested at JIPMER during the protest.

Slogans 'condemning' the circular issued by the premier institution on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications were raised by the protestors including some local youth. Siva alleged that JIPMER was already denying job opportunities for the local youths and the present circular directing use of Hindi was another blow on the locals. ''The circular should be withdrawn unconditionally,'' he said, addressing the participants.

DMK MLAs L Sampath, Annibal Kennedy and Senthil Kumar were among those arrested. Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader and member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, T Velmurugan, also opposed the move and dubbed it as ''brazen imposition of Hindi.'' In a release, he called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

