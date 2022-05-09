Putin 'mirroring fascism' of 77 years ago, UK's Wallace says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals are mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago and their invasion of Ukraine dishonors its military past, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

In a speech to coincide with Russia's Victory Day parade commemorating the end of World War Two, Wallace said the Russian generals were as complicit as their president and should face court-martial.

"Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century's totalitarian regime," he said.

