Left Menu

Sushil Modi calls BPSC paper leak 'unfortunate', assures strict action against culprits

Terming the BPSC paper leak as an "unfortunate" incident former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Monday assured of strict action against those who are responsible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:06 IST
Sushil Modi calls BPSC paper leak 'unfortunate', assures strict action against culprits
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the BPSC paper leak as an "unfortunate" incident former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Monday assured of strict action against those who are responsible. The remarks came after the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission was called off on Sunday due to a paper leak. The probe has thereafter been transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "What happened is unfortunate because lakhs of students appeared in this exam and they will have to appear again. The government has ordered an inquiry as to how the exam question paper was leaked and definitely, strict action will be taken against the guilty." Reacting sharply to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's attack on the NDA government of renaming BPSC to "Bihar Lok Paper Leak Ayog", the BJP MP said that the credibility of BPSC "has been maintained" since the formation of Nitish-Kumar led government in the state.

"No one has ever levelled any kind of allegations since we came to power in the state. The results of BPSC started coming on time but it is also true that during the rule of Lalu Yadav, three BPSC Chairmen had to go to jail. Despite that Tejashwi Yadav is making allegations against us," Modi said. Modi further said that the BPSC will have to be alert in the future to avert the repetition of such incidents again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022