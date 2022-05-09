Ukraine breaking the Russian army is "very possible," says UK's Wallace

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Ukraine defeating the Russian army was very possible while calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to terms with the fact that Moscow has lost in the long run.

"It is very possible that Ukraine will break the Russian army to the extent that they either have to go back to pre-February or they have to effectively fold in on itself," Wallace told an audience in the National Army Museum in London.

"He (Putin) must come to terms with how he's lost in the long run, and he's absolutely lost. Russia is not what it was."

