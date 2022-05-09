Left Menu

Rename BPSC as leak commission: Tejashwi fumes

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed outrage over the leak of question papers for civil services preliminary examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on the previous day.The leader of the opposition said the Commission deserved to be renamed as a leak aayog and demanded that the Nitish Kumar government in the state pay compensation to candidates who had travelled long distances to reach their examination centres.That the BPSC has been in a mess is no great news.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:33 IST
Rename BPSC as leak commission: Tejashwi fumes
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed outrage over the leak of question papers for civil services (preliminary) examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on the previous day.

The leader of the opposition said the Commission deserved to be renamed as a “leak aayog” and demanded that the Nitish Kumar government in the state pay compensation to candidates who had travelled long distances to reach their examination centres.

“That the BPSC has been in a mess is no great news. But after yesterday's incident nothing more remains to be said. It is high time that the lok seva aayog was renamed leak aayog. Examinations are seldom held on time and even when these are conducted, more delays take place on account of irregularities”, he told reporters.

Yadav claimed that he has been raising the issue of the BPSC's style of functioning whenever the assembly is in session and demanded “Rs 5 lakh compensation to all such candidates whose examination centres were far away from their home towns They have suffered the most”.

Screenshots of the question papers had gone viral minutes before the commencement of exams around noon and though the tests were not immediately called off, the Commission announced cancellation in the evening after it was convinced that the paper was leaked.

Yadav alleged that the leak could not have taken place “without complicity of some big fish in the Commission” and demanded a speedy investigation to bring the guilty to book.

He also took potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the latter always seemed “blissfully unaware of what was going on right under his nose”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022