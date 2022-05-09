Left Menu

UK sets out reforms to give low income groups the option to work multiple jobs

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:57 IST
UK sets out reforms to give low income groups the option to work multiple jobs
Paul Scully Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain plans to widen a ban on employer exclusivity clauses to give low-income groups the option to work multiple jobs if they want to, the government's business department said on Monday as it laid out reforms to address a cost-of-living crisis.

"We are putting more control into the hands of the lowest paid, giving them the freedom to decide who they work for and how often," labor market minister Paul Scully said in a statement.

