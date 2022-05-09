UK sets out reforms to give low income groups the option to work multiple jobs

Britain plans to widen a ban on employer exclusivity clauses to give low-income groups the option to work multiple jobs if they want to, the government's business department said on Monday as it laid out reforms to address a cost-of-living crisis.

"We are putting more control into the hands of the lowest paid, giving them the freedom to decide who they work for and how often," labor market minister Paul Scully said in a statement.

