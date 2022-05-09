Left Menu

Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two on Monday to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine, saying the West had been "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea". Ukraine did not plan to attack Crimea." British Defence Minister Ben Wallace "There can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine...

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:20 IST
Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two on Monday to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine, saying the West had been "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea". Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Here is a reaction to Putin's speech. Senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak:

"NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine did not plan to attack Crimea." British Defence Minister Ben Wallace

"There can be no victory day, only dishonor and surely defeat in Ukraine... He (Putin) must come to terms with how he's lost in the long run, and he's absolutely lost. Russia is not what it was."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022