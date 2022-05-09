Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces they were fighting for their country at a parade of Russian firepower in Moscow while his troops stepped up their 10-week-old assault on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the deaths of dozens of people in the Russian bombing of a school.

VICTORY DAY * Zelenskiy, in a statement to mark the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, said Ukraine would win the war with Russia: "The road to is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win."

* Putin led anniversary celebrations in front of troops, saying the Feb. 24 intervention in Ukraine was aimed at stopping an eventual Western-backed invasion of Russian territory including Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. * He offered no evidence to back his claim, and Ukraine said there had been no plans to attack Russia or Crimea.

* Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army but offered no new roadmap to victory in Ukraine and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives. FIGHTING

* Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the danger of missile strikes persisted throughout the country, with the greatest challenges being faced in the south and east of the country. The situation in the east is "difficult", she added. * Ukrainian authorities said three civilians had been killed and four wounded over the past 24 hours in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine. Three civilians were also killed in the Luhansk region in the east, they said.

* Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said a total of 408 people had been evacuated from the devastated city of Mariupol over the past 24 hours, including 65 children. * The deputy commander of the Azov regiment holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers. The Ukrainian fighters trapped there have also vowed to continue resisting Russian forces as long as they are alive.

INTERNATIONAL MOVES * The Group of Seven leaders said in a statement that they would reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support Putin.

* The EU should consider using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times. * European Union governments moved closer to agreeing on tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying its oil but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope.

QUOTES "The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono said during a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv.

