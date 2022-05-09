U’khand CM Dhami files nomination for Champawat bypoll

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday filed his nomination from Champawat where a bypoll will be held on May 31.

Former MLA Kailash Gehtori, who resigned from the seat to pave way for the chief minister, accompanied Dhami.

Dhami was made the chief minister for the second consecutive term despite losing to Khatima in the recent assembly polls and is required to be elected as an MLA within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.

Dhami was sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 23.

''I filed my nomination today for the Champawat bypoll with the blessings of goddess Poornagiri, goddess Sharda and lord Goljyu Maharaj,'' Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi after filing his nomination papers.

Highlighting that Champawat has a lot of potential in the tourism, horticulture, and education sectors, Dhami said he would serve the people of the constituency with total dedication.

''I am getting the support of the people of Champawat and I am sure I will continue to get it in future too. I assure them that I will dedicate myself to the continued development of the constituency,'' he said.

Ahead of filing his nominations, Dhami offered prayers at a temple in Banbasa.

The result of the bypoll will be announced on June 3.

