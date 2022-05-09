Left Menu

UK minister urges N.Ireland leaders to deliver 'stable' government

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:08 IST
Brandon Lewis Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brandon Lewis, the British minister responsible for Northern Ireland, said on Monday that he would be meeting the province's party leaders to urge them to restore the full functioning of its power-sharing assembly.

"The people of NI deserve a stable and accountable devolved government and it is up to the parties to deliver it," Lewis said on Twitter as he seeks to aid in the formation of a new power-sharing government after last week's election.

