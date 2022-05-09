UK minister urges N.Ireland leaders to deliver 'stable' government
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Brandon Lewis, the British minister responsible for Northern Ireland, said on Monday that he would be meeting the province's party leaders to urge them to restore the full functioning of its power-sharing assembly.
"The people of NI deserve a stable and accountable devolved government and it is up to the parties to deliver it," Lewis said on Twitter as he seeks to aid in the formation of a new power-sharing government after last week's election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brandon Lewis
- Northern Ireland
- Lewis
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, Philippines FM exchange niceties on Twitter
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter under shareholder pressure to seek deal with Musk, sources say
BRIEF-Twitter Re-Examines Elon Musk's Bid, May Be More Receptive To A Deal- WSJ
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter under shareholder pressure to seek deal with Musk, sources say
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk -sources