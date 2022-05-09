Left Menu

Sri Lanka Prime Minister offers resignation amid worst economic crisis - official

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:20 IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother.

