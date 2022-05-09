Akhilesh demands FIR against police for woman's death in Chandauli during raid

Samajwadi Party President Akhliesh Yadav on Monday demanded FIR against policemen alleging that due to their beating, a young woman died in Chandauli district.

A young woman had died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid on May 1 in Chandauli.

A case of ‘culpable homicide’ was registered against six police personnel after the incident. Her family members have alleged that she was raped.

''Can anyone imagine that police will become 'dabang'(high-handed) on pretext of 'dabish' (raid),” Yadav, who visited the family members of the woman in Chandauli, told reporters in Varanasi.

“Who has given the right to the police to enter any house and manhandle people? Under which law, they got the right to beat up people? She died due to beating by the police. “I demand an FIR on charges of IPC 302 (murder) against the policemen and they should be sent to jail,” Yadav said.

He also met his party workers lodged in Varanasi jail on various charges.

He accused the state government of discrimination and working on the basis of “caste and religion”. ''The government is discriminating on basis of caste and religion. Workers who were on 'Roza' (fast observed in Ramzan) were put in jails. We are with the workers and will provide them all the legal help,'' he said.

