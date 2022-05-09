Left Menu

Akhilesh demands FIR against police for woman's death in Chandauli during raid

I demand an FIR on charges of IPC 302 murder against the policemen and they should be sent to jail, Yadav said.He also met his party workers lodged in Varanasi jail on various charges.He accused the state government of discrimination and working on the basis of caste and religion.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:26 IST
Akhilesh demands FIR against police for woman's death in Chandauli during raid
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhliesh Yadav on Monday demanded FIR against policemen alleging that due to their beating, a young woman died in Chandauli district.

A young woman had died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid on May 1 in Chandauli.

A case of ‘culpable homicide’ was registered against six police personnel after the incident. Her family members have alleged that she was raped.

''Can anyone imagine that police will become 'dabang'(high-handed) on pretext of 'dabish' (raid),” Yadav, who visited the family members of the woman in Chandauli, told reporters in Varanasi.

“Who has given the right to the police to enter any house and manhandle people? Under which law, they got the right to beat up people? She died due to beating by the police. “I demand an FIR on charges of IPC 302 (murder) against the policemen and they should be sent to jail,” Yadav said.

He also met his party workers lodged in Varanasi jail on various charges.

He accused the state government of discrimination and working on the basis of “caste and religion”. ''The government is discriminating on basis of caste and religion. Workers who were on 'Roza' (fast observed in Ramzan) were put in jails. We are with the workers and will provide them all the legal help,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022