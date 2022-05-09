Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces on Monday they were fighting for their country at a parade of Russian firepower in Moscow, while his troops stepped up their 10-week-old assault on Ukraine. VICTORY DAY

* Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives. * Putin also accused the West of "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea", without offering any evidence. Ukraine said there had been no plans to attack Russia or Crimea.

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his statement to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said of his country's war with Russia: "The road to is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win." * Britain's defense minister Ben Wallace said Putin and his generals were "mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago" in their invasion of Ukraine. He dismissed Moscow's talk of Western plans to attack Russia as "fairytale claims".

FIGHTING * Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the danger of missile strikes persisted throughout the country, with the greatest challenges being faced in the south and east of the country. The situation in the east is "difficult", she added.

* The governor of Mykolaiv in southwest Ukraine, Vitaliy Kim, said his region saw "more (missile) strikes than usual" overnight, adding that an unspecified number of people had been killed and wounded * Ukrainian authorities said three civilians had been killed and four wounded over the past 24 hours in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine. Three civilians were also killed in the Luhansk region in the east, they said.

* Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said a total of 408 people had been evacuated from the devastated city of Mariupol over the past 24 hours, including 65 children. DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that all efforts must be made to prevent the Ukraine conflict from turning into an "unmanageable situation", Chinese state radio reported. * The EU should consider using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times.

* EU governments moved closer to agreeing on tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying its oil but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope. QUOTES

"The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono said during a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv.

