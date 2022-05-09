LDF, UDF candidates file nomination papers for Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll

The candidates of the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala on Monday submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming by-election to the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency here.

The Left Democratic Front candidate Dr Jo Joseph submitted his papers before the returning officer at the Ernakulam Collectorate at around 11 AM. He was accompanied by various Left front leaders including CPI(M) and CPI district secretaries.

United Democratic Front candidate Uma Thomas also filed her nomination papers and was accompanied by Congress MPs Hibi Eden and Jebi Mather. BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan is yet to file his nomination.

The Thrikkakara seat fell vacant after the death of Congress leader P T Thomas in December last year. The by-election will be held on May 31 and the last date for filing of nominations is May 11.

