EU Commission head says unanimity voting no longer makes sense in key policy areas
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that unanimity voting on key EU policy areas no longer made sense if the EU wanted to be able to move faster.
"I have always argued that unanimity voting in some key areas simply no longer makes sense if we want to be able to move faster. Or that Europe should play a greater role – for example in health or defense," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen also said that she would be ready to back EU treaty change where needed to deliver on EU citizens' ideas on the bloc's future.
