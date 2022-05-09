EU's von der Leyen tells Ukraine "the future of Europe is also your future"

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the future of Europe was also Ukraine's future.

"The future of our democracy is the future of your democracy," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Earlier on Monday von der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission will aim to deliver its opinion on Ukraine's EU membership bid in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)