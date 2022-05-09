EU's von der Leyen tells Ukraine "the future of Europe is also your future"
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the future of Europe was also Ukraine's future.
"The future of our democracy is the future of your democracy," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Earlier on Monday von der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission will aim to deliver its opinion on Ukraine's EU membership bid in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hails India's strive for renewable energy
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Visits TERI Gram to Discuss Climate Change with Indian Youth
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Visits TERI Gram to Discuss Climate Change with Indian Youth
Images of Russia's attack on Ukraine have shocked and are shocking whole world: European Commission President von der Leyen.
In Europe, we see Russia's aggression as direct threat to our security: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.