EU's von der Leyen tells Ukraine "the future of Europe is also your future"

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:20 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the future of Europe was also Ukraine's future.

"The future of our democracy is the future of your democracy," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Earlier on Monday von der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission will aim to deliver its opinion on Ukraine's EU membership bid in June.

