Left Menu

French court upholds but shortens prison sentence against former Prime Minister Fillon -French media

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:35 IST
French court upholds but shortens prison sentence against former Prime Minister Fillon -French media

A French appeals court on Monday upheld but shortened the prison sentence a lower court inflicted on former conservative Prime Minister Francois Fillon for embezzling public funds in a scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president, French media reported.

TV station BFM TV and newswire AFP reported that the court sentenced Fillon to four years in jail, three of them suspended.

Also Read: PSG''s record-tying 10th French title has bittersweet taste

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022