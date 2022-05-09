Left Menu

France's Macron: up to Ukraine to define conditions for talks with Russia

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:36 IST
France's Macron: up to Ukraine to define conditions for talks with Russia
  • Country:
  • France

It is up to Ukraine alone to define the conditions for any negotiations with Russia, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, who added it was "our European duty to stand by Ukraine."

"We will be there to rebuild Ukraine as Europeans, for always," Macron told an European Union event in Strasbourg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces on Monday they were fighting for their country at a parade of Russian firepower in Moscow, while his troops stepped up their 10-week-old assault on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022