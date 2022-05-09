Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee to visit Assam, oversee TMC's organisational growth

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Assam this week to oversee the partys organisational growth in the state.The party recently appointed Ripun Bora, who quit the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month, as its Assam unit president.He will embark on his Assam tour on May 11. During the visit, he will inaugurate the new state office of the party there.

Abhishek Banerjee to visit Assam, oversee TMC's organisational growth
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Assam this week to oversee the party's organisational growth in the state.

The party recently appointed Ripun Bora, who quit the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month, as its Assam unit president.

''He will embark on his Assam tour on May 11. During the visit, he will inaugurate the new state office of the party there. Banerjee will also hold organisational meetings. He will oversee the party's growth in the state,'' a senior TMC leader said.

Last year, Sushmita Dev, former Congress leader from Silchar, had switched over to the TMC.

After the TMC's emphatic victory in 2021 Bengal assembly polls, party supremo Mamata Banerjee had given a clarion call for opposition unity to remove the BJP from power at the Centre.

The TMC, since last year, had been trying to gain foothold in Goa, Haryana, and Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

The party had contested assembly polls in Goa and civic polls in Tripura.

