Gujarat: Cong leader Bhatol from Banaskantha joins BJP

Former Gujarat MLA and Congress leader Vasant Bhatol on Monday joined the BJP at the party's 'Kamalam' headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Bhatol had left the BJP ahead of the general elections in April 2019 and joined the Congress after the opposition party had given his father Parthi Bhatol a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Banaskantha.

Bhatol had won the bypoll to Danta Assembly seat in Banaskantha in 2009 as a BJP candidate.

Bhatoil, who was welcomed back to the party by Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, said he had made a mistake by joining the Congress and claimed he was correcting it by coming back to the ''mother organisation''.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Gujarat in December this year, though Bhatol claimed he had rejoined the BJP without any pre-condition or expectation of a ticket.

