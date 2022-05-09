Left Menu

Gujarat: Cong leader Bhatol from Banaskantha joins BJP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:02 IST
Gujarat: Cong leader Bhatol from Banaskantha joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Gujarat MLA and Congress leader Vasant Bhatol on Monday joined the BJP at the party's 'Kamalam' headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Bhatol had left the BJP ahead of the general elections in April 2019 and joined the Congress after the opposition party had given his father Parthi Bhatol a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Banaskantha.

Bhatol had won the bypoll to Danta Assembly seat in Banaskantha in 2009 as a BJP candidate.

Bhatoil, who was welcomed back to the party by Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, said he had made a mistake by joining the Congress and claimed he was correcting it by coming back to the ''mother organisation''.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Gujarat in December this year, though Bhatol claimed he had rejoined the BJP without any pre-condition or expectation of a ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022