Unofficial vote count shows early Marcos lead in Philippines presidential election

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An unofficial vote count on Monday in the Philippines presidential election showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr taking an early lead.

Based on 3.2% of election returns, Marcos had 958,219 votes votes, followed by Leni Robredo at 406,608, according to the election body. It also showed Marcos's running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a big early lead in the vice presidential contest.

