Unofficial vote count shows early Marcos lead in Philippines presidential election

An unofficial vote count on Monday in the Philippines presidential election showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr taking an early lead.

Based on 3.2% of election returns, Marcos had 958,219 votes votes, followed by Leni Robredo at 406,608, according to the election body. It also showed Marcos's running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a big early lead in the vice presidential contest.

