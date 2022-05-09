Unofficial vote count shows early Marcos lead in Philippines presidential election
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:07 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
An unofficial vote count on Monday in the Philippines presidential election showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr taking an early lead.
Based on 3.2% of election returns, Marcos had 958,219 votes votes, followed by Leni Robredo at 406,608, according to the election body. It also showed Marcos's running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a big early lead in the vice presidential contest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
- Leni Robredo
- Philippines
- Marcos
Advertisement