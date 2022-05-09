Left Menu

It is for the Guv to decide on Babul Supriyo’s swearing-in : WB speaker

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:25 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee Monday said it was for Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on the date for the swearing-in of TMC MLA Babul Supriyo and the inordinate delay in it will cause suffering of the electorate of Ballygunge constituency from where he was elected.

Dhankhar had said that his constitutional job concerning Babul Supriyo’s swearing-in was over as he had nominated deputy speaker Asish Banerjee to do his part.

The deputy speaker, however, said that the responsibility should be given to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

“It is for the governor and the state parliamentary affairs minister to decide when the oath-taking ceremony will take place. There is no place for controversy in it as the governor himself can administer the oath. Personal likes and dislikes should not be a hindrance while performing constitutional duties,” the speaker told reporters.

The by-election was held on April 12 and the result was declared on April 16. Supriyo, a former minister of state in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, had quit BJP in a huff after being dropped from the post and joined TMC.

After giving up his Lok Sabha membership, which he had bagged on a BJP ticket, the playback singer-turned politician was nominated by the ruling TMC for the Ballygunge assembly seat by-election and won the seat.

Dhankhar and Supriyo had engaged in a Twitter feud over oath administration a few days ago.

